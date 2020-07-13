Family will commemorate birthday of former President Ford

Grand Rapids

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Wreaths will be placed at the Grand Rapids grave of former President Gerald Ford to mark the 107th anniversary of his birth.

A wreath from President Donald Trump will be presented Tuesday by Brig. Gen. Paul Rogers. Ford’s nieces and nephews will also place a wreath at the burial site, which is on the grounds of the Ford Presidential Museum.

The Army Chorus will honor Ford with a virtual choral tribute. The public can watch the ceremony on Facebook at 9 a.m.

Ford was a Grand Rapids-area congressman before becoming vice president and president in the 1970s. He died in 2006.

A children’s book about Ford is being released. “Truth and Honor: The President Ford Story” describes his life, from childhood to the White House.

