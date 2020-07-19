Family seeks answers as 2-year-old recovers from shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A 2-year-old girl is back home and recovering with her family after she was shot Thursday evening in Grand Rapids.

Kicking her sparkly gold shoes without a care in the world, Madison’s mom said she hasn’t missed a beat since they returned home from the hospital Friday morning.

“She’s a very strong little girl,” the shooting victim’s mom, Marijah Malone, said.

Besides the bandage on her arm, Malone said you’d never know the toddler had been shot.

The shooting came amid a recent surge of gun violence in Grand Rapids.

“A 2-year-old is our future and for that baby to have to experience gunfire, senseless gunfire, it’s not acceptable,” Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Payne said during a press conference Friday morning.

Madison was shot in the arm around 7:20 p.m. Thursday near Burton Street SE and Union Avenue SE, police say.

Malone said Madison’s father was watching her when it happened, a rare occurrence as he only sees the toddler from time to time.

“I wasn’t there to even know what really happened,” Malone said.

From what she’s gathered after talking with police, Malone said Madison’s father was driving her in his car when someone opened fire at the vehicle.

While Malone doesn’t think the shooting was random, she still can’t believe her 2-year-old daughter got caught in the crossfire.

“The simple fact that you shot my daughter and they did it in broad daylight,” Malone said. “I know that they probably didn’t know she was in the car, but still, what was the reason?”

Madison spent Thursday night at the hospital, returning home the next day with a broken arm. Malone said the bullet went right through her daughter’s bone.

“I thought she was going to be hurt and crying, but she’s been strong,” Malone said.

Malone is also focusing on staying strong and moving forward, while admitting she’s still processing everything that’s happened.

“I never thought I’d go through something like this,” she said.

On Saturday, News 8 asked investigators if there have been any new developments in the investigation.

GRPD Public Information Officer Raul Alvarez was only able to confirm Madison’s injuries, but couldn’t provide any new information about the investigation or leads in the case.