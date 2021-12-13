Family pleads for return of stolen hat, needed for military funeral honors

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grand Rapids family hopes the thief who stole part of a Navy Reserve Lieutenant’s dress blues will find a way to return it anonymously.

Andrew Honore needs the hat that was stolen from his car to perform military funeral honors Tuesday for a Navy veteran being laid to rest, but he has found someone he can borrow a hat from.

The family says the theft occurred late Saturday night or early Sunday morning outside their home at Colorado Avenue and Noble Street on Grand Rapids’ southeast side.

The hat, or “cover” as it’s referred to in the military, was sitting on the front seat of their car inside a black zippered case.

When Honore got into his vehicle Sunday morning, he discovered someone had rifled through the console and glovebox, leaving items strewn across the front seats and floor.

The Honores, who had accidentally left the car unlocked, were relieved to see the thief had not taken Andrew’s dress blues, which were still hanging in the back seat.

But they soon realized the hat that goes with the uniform was missing.

Honore, a chaplain in the Navy Reserve, was part of the honors detail for the funeral last week of a Kalamazoo sailor whose remains were recently returned to West Michigan.

Joe Nightingale was laid to rest in Fort Custer Cemetery in Augusta on Dec. 7, 2021, 80 years to the day after Pearl Harbor.

Honore was grateful to be part of the honors detail for the funeral of the seaman 1st class from Kalamazoo, who was among the 429 crewmen who died when the USS Oklahoma was attacked.

The Honores know it’s unlikely they’ll ever see the “cover” again but wanted to give it a try. They say that if the thief finds a way to return the hat, the family will not pursue criminal charges.

They have, however, reported the theft to Grand Rapids Police.

Sgt. John Wittkowski of GRPD told News 8 there was a slight uptick in vehicle larcenies on Grand Rapids’ southeast side in the last four weeks compared to the month before.

If you think you know who stole the hat, please contact Silent Observer at 616.774.2345. If you want help returning it to the family, please email us at target8@woodtv.com.