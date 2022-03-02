Family of teen crash victim adjust to new life

Grand Rapids, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grand Rapids teen is back home recovering after spending nearly eight months in the hospital following a car crash.

Mirelis Culbeaux, 15, was a student at Forest Hills Northern High School. Her mom, who shares the same name, said she was looking forward to homecoming and everything else that came with high school. On July 6 of last year, a car wreck on US-131 in Grand Rapids changed Culbeaux ‘s entire life.

Around 3:30 a.m., police responded to a single vehicle wreck on the highway. Culbeaux was thrown from the car and suffered major injuries to her brain and head. She also had severe damage to her ocular cavity causing her to lose an eye. Her 15-year-old boyfriend, who was also in the car that morning, died in the crash. Police say there were also two other teens in the car at the time of the wreck but they made it out safely.

The driver, 27-year-old Ryan Michael Carter, is now facing several charges including drunk driving causing death/injury and fleeing the scene. He was arrested but has since been released on bond. Carter will be due back in court in April for a jury trial.

Mirelis Roque, the mother of Culbeaux, says all of it has felt unfair and she hopes Carter is held responsible in court.

“I never be angry. I never was mad at the driver, just a lot of frustration,” said Roque whose first language is Spanish.

In the meantime, Roque is working to adjust to her and her daughter’s new life now that she has been released from the hospital. She says since the wreck, her daughter has gone through about a dozen surgeries to insert a feeding tube, drain fluid from her brain, insert screws and titanium plates into her face and jaw and reconstruct her ocular cavity. Culbeaux cannot walk or talk, as her brain currently has limited function. Roque says she’s not sure what physicians can do to improve her teen’s condition.

“That is the million-dollar question. At this point, I don’t ask too much. I tell you before, I’m living one day at a time. I do everything that is possible but only God knows that answer,” the mother said.

Roque remodeled her home/salon to accommodate her daughters’ new disabilities. She said she’s now in need of a handicap-friendly vehicle to take the 15-year-old to and from appointments. She said she is hoping to find a used vehicle for sale. Roque is also looking for a sturdy hospital bed that will better prevent her daughter from falling out. She said finding it as a patient has been incredibly challenging because most companies do not sell the bed she needs to individuals, only hospitals and medical care facilities.

“The problem with the bed is she can’t have any movements. She needs to stay safe. You never know if she’s moving throughout the night and I don’t want her to fall,” she said.

In addition to becoming a full-time caretaker, Roque said the medical bills have piled up. She said the surgeries Culbeaux required in the first few weeks of recovery exceeded $200,000. She said she’s now looking at costs of more than $1 million due in part to changes to the Michigan auto insurance laws that cap the amount her insurance agency is required to pay. She’s now advocating for lawmakers to make changes for other families dealing with costly long-haul recovery like her daughter.

“The Medicaid doesn’t cover a lot of things because when the accident happened, it was a no-fault accident. Insurance doesn’t cover part of it,” she said.

Roque said she hopes to see the driver brought to justice next month and wants other kids to learn from her family’s tragedy.

“I want other kids to know the consequence when you don’t do right things or the consequence when you don’t select good people around you,” said a tearful Roque. “My daughter suffered the consequence.”

The family has a GoFundMe to help them with medical expenses. Mirelis Roque asked that people who have information on used disability-friendly vehicles or sturdy hospital beds contact her on her Facebook page. Her profile is public.