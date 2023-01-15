GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The man who was shot and killed early Saturday morning near the club Metro Grand Rapids has been identified by his family.

Deidra White told News 8 that her son, Jontell White, was killed Saturday morning on South Division Avenue between Rose Street and Stewart Street.

He leaves behind two children.

The Grand Rapids Police Department said officers were patrolling in the area around 1:45 a.m. when they heard gunfire. They found 30-year-old Jontell White dead.

Officers said the suspect had approached him after the shooting and quickly left the area.

No other information has been released about any suspects or what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call GRPD at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

~ News 8 reporter Kyle Mitchell contributed to this report.