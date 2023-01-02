GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) —The family of the 16-year-old who died on Sunday is begging whoever shot and killed him to come forward.

Police have not identified the teen, but his family spoke to News 8 Tuesday afternoon and said his name was Joseph Ivory Jr.

Grand Rapids police were called to the scene of a crash near Blaine Avenue SE and Boston Street SE just after midnight on New Year’s Day, where they found the teen with a gunshot wound. They attempted to save him, but he did not survive.

His father said he left behind a 10-month-old son who “looks just like him.” He also had several siblings.

“I’m going to pray that they take whoever did this, whoever did this to my son I’m going to pray for you, but you must be punished too,” the father, Joseph Ivory Sr., said.

The Grand Rapids Police Department has not identified a suspect in the shooting.

“Whoever took my son’s life will you please, will you please come forward,” his father said. “All I’m asking for is justice. I’d like justice be served on behalf of my son.”

Anyone with information should contact the Grand Rapids Police Department at 616.456.3380 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345 or silentobserver.org.