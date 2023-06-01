GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Family members say the woman shot and killed in Grand Rapids Wednesday as loving and an amazing mother.

Family members identified her as Leah Gomez.

“Leah had a huge heart,” her aunt, Ashley Reil, said in a statement. “She was one to (a)lways make people laugh. She was an amazing mother to her daughter who requires 24 hour care.”

The shooting happened Wednesday afternoon in the parking lot of Loose Leaf Lofts on Commerce Avenue between Goodrich Street and Wealthy Street. Police called there on a report of shots fired found Gomez dead in a car.

“From what I can tell, It looks like she was shot multiple times. I’m guessing that she died very close to that location where we located her in the vehicle,” Grand Rapids Police Department Chief Eric Winstrom said at the scene Wednesday.

He said police believed the shooting was targeted.

A child was found inside the car with the woman and was not shot, police said. Family said it was Gomez’s 1-year-old daughter. She was taken to the hospital by ambulance for evaluation.

Anyone with information about the shooting or video from the area should contact GRPD detectives at 616.456.3380 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.