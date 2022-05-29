GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The family of the 13-year-old who was shot and killed in Grand Rapids Saturday identified him as Gabriel Hojnacki.

Police say Gabe and his friend were playing with a gun around 10:30 p.m. Saturday at a house on Alpine Avenue between 8th Street and 9th Street. The gun went off, shooting the 13-year-old in the chest.

He was rushed to the hospital, where he died.

The Grand Rapids Police Department believes the shooting was an accident. The investigation is ongoing.

George Gross, the grandfather of the alleged shooter, told News 8 it was his 45-caliber gun the teens were playing with. Gross said he was at work when it happened and he stored the weapon in an unlocked dresser in his bedroom.

Gross said the shooting was an accident and expressed his sympathies for the family of the teen killed.

His grandson was taken into custody.

Gabe’s family told News 8 he loved fishing, biking and his five siblings.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Grand Rapids Police Department at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.