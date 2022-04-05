GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The man who was shot and killed by a Grand Rapids police officer Monday has been identified as Patrick Lyoya, 26.

Family released his name to News 8 on Tuesday. He was originally from the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Around 8:10 a.m. Monday, a GRPD officer pulled Lyoya over near Nelson Avenue SE and Griggs Street SE. Police say Lyoya fled but was apprehended by the officer.

He struggled with the officer and after a “lengthy fight” the officer shot and killed him, Grand Rapids Police Department Chief Eric Winstrom said on Monday.

The officer’s name has not been released.

Michigan State Police is handling the investigation, which is standard protocol.