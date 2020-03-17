Family hangs loving signs during hospital restrictions

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — As everyone adapts to changes in their daily routines amid efforts to minimize the spread of coronavirus in Michigan, one family got creative to send encouragement to a loved one in the hospital.

Kay Bentley has been at Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital since Jan. 31.

“We visit, without fail, every single day,” Bentley’s daughter, Laura Fish, told News 8. “We always have a visitor with her and since the coronavirus restrictions happened, we are not able to go up to her room and help keep her spirits up and keep her positive.”

For a lot of people, the latest #coronavirus restrictions mean being kept from their loved ones in hospitals or assisted living facilities. One family isn’t letting that stop them from sending love to a patient at Spectrum Butterworth. Full story at 5:55 on @WOODTV. pic.twitter.com/grzEUhvZtI — Lynsey Mukomel (@lynseymukomel) March 17, 2020

Now, when Bentley looks out her hospital window, she can see signs her family hung to remind her they’re praying for her.

“We had the nurses get her up to the window and asked them to take as many pictures of us down here for her,” Fish said.

Her sister, Michelle Kelley, contacted News 8 in hopes more families will leave signs for their loved ones who can look down and smile, knowing they’re being remembered during changes to visitor policies.

