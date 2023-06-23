GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — He was a fixture on a corner of College Avenue and E. Fulton Street in Grand Rapids, a former homeless man who for years held a sign asking for money, even after he was diagnosed with dementia.

Now, days after his death, the family of John Claude Henderson Sr. is preparing to give back to the homeless community that had accepted him.

“I don’t want to look at how he died. I want to look at how he lived,” his daughter, Tanea Marshall, said. “He lived being comfortable among people that have nothing. We’re so blessed to have something, and if I can scrape something together for the people down there in his honor, yeah, I think we’re starting something.”

Tanea Marshall holds a photo of her father John Claude Henderson Sr. (June 23, 2023)

Henderson, a native of Chicago, was a father of five and grandfather of 30. Drug abuse cost him jobs and led him to the streets of Grand Rapids, then to the corner in front of Central Reformed Church.

“His sign said, ‘Anything helps, God bless,’” his daughter said.

He showed up most mornings at the corner and left with pockets full of change and sandwiches.

“He said that this was his job. In his mind, he’s going to work: ‘I’m going to go to work, I’ll be back,'” his daughter said.

He kept going even after he was diagnosed eight years ago with dementia and moved in with his daughter.

“After the dementia set in, yeah, he’ll tell you, ‘What time is it? Hey, I’ve got to get ready for work,’ and he’ll go through the whole process of getting dressed, shaving and walking,” she recalled.

After a morning on the corner, he would head to Heartside Park.

“I think that’s where he felt more comfortable,” his daughter said. “There was no judgment there. Everybody’s in need of something.”

Henderson was 69 when he died June 13 at his daughter’s home.

“When he died, he was clean, no drug use,” she said.

On Saturday at 10 a.m., instead of a funeral, she and her family plan to serve the homeless at Heartside Park.

“I’m bringing my grills down there. We have sausages, we have burgers, we have people with sides,” his daughter said.

They’ll hand out toiletries, clothes and shoes, and give away her father’s walker.

“If anybody else has anything, bring it. It don’t cost anything for compassion,” she said.

Retired Grand Rapids police officer Marla Freeman got to know Henderson’s family while working patrol.

“I’ve had poor days, you’ve had poor days, but we haven’t seen poor days like they’ve had,” she said. “Because they’ve had those kinds of days, they’re able to do what they’re doing, and that’s commendable.”

She would often see Henderson while taking her son to school.

“Every morning, we’d come by and we’d see him and we’d feed him,” she said. “They get to be people that you care about, and when they’re gone, you wonder what happened.”