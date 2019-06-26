Family Frolic at the Zoo to be held Sunday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The second annual Family Frolic at the Zoo is being held Sunday to help families with children get back on their feet.

The Family Promise of Grand Rapids is hosting the event at the John Ball Zoo from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday. The event will feature giveaways, prizes, free froyo, a scavenger hunt and music.

Sponsors of the event are offering a $10,000 match.

Tickets are $15 per person and available online. Children under 18 are free thanks to Eastbrook Homes.

Above, watch the interview with Kate O’Keefe with Family Promise on 24 Hour News 8 at Noon.