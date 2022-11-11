GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Family and friends gathered in Grand Rapids Friday night to remember the life of a woman who was shot and killed last month.

A memorial has been placed near the spot where Tamiqua Wright lost her life. A small group of family and friends gathered to reflect on the life lost and call for justice.

The 30-year-old mother was killed near Eastern Avenue north of 44th Street just after 1 a.m. on Oct. 11. Wright leaves behind five children: Four boys and a baby girl.

Police say the passenger in the vehicle Wright was driving shot her, but no arrests have been made.

A cousin who did not want to be named said the family wants to bring awareness to the issue of domestic violence.

“It could be anybody. And on top of that, it has been a month but a month too long where we don’t have any questions answered. A month too long for the kids not having their mom,” the cousin said. “This was really traumatizing because it was just so unexpected.”

Family remembers the kind and outgoing person Wright was.

“Very friendly, goofy, outspoken. She’ll tell you exactly how she feels and that’s just how she feels. Very much so family oriented — she did everything that she could for her family,” the cousin said.

If you know anything that can help investigators, call the Grand Rapids Police Department at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.