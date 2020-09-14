Family: Breonna Taylor mural in GR not vandalized

A mural in Grand Rapids that originally honored Breonna Taylor, who was shot and killed during a police raid. Portions of the mural have since been covered with blue paint. (Sept. 13, 2020)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A mural in Grand Rapids honoring Breonna Taylor is now covered in blue paint, but family members of the 26-year-old say it’s not an act of vandalism.

The mural was on a building at the corner of Oakdale Street and Eastern Avenue on the city’s southeast side.

Taylor, a Grand Rapids native, was shot and killed during a police raid at her Louisville apartment back in March.

Since then, many have made calls for justice for Taylor and her face has become a large part of the Black Lives Matter movement, even here in Grand Rapids.

Taylor’s family says a portion of the mural was covered up without their knowledge. The family told News 8 it was brought to their attention through social media and things became a bit chaotic. The family then decided to pull out of the mural project.

As a result, they asked the original artist to cover all photos of Taylor they had previously given them permission to use. 

