GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — After a Grand Haven church worker was arrested for allegedly sexually abusing teenagers, a children’s resource center is providing tips for parents on what to watch for when it comes to abuse.

James “Jimmy” Beauchamp, 55, of Kentwood, has been accused of second-degree criminal sexual conduct, child sexually abusive activity, using a computer to commit a crime and furnishing alcohol to a minor. The allegations, deputies say, involved a 17-year-old boy.

“Unfortunately, it is not a surprising thing to hear about it. Child sexual abuse is prevalent in all types of communities, all demographics,” said Emily Jones, a family advocate at the Children’s Advocacy Center in Kent County.

“We have what’s called an MDT and so that really lets up wrap around the entire family to be able to serve the family, but also it reduces the trauma from having to repeat their stories,” says Jones.

The 17-year-old boy attending St. Patrick St. Anthony Catholic Parish in Grand Haven reported sexual abuse from teen and young adult faith leader Beauchamp. Kent County Sheriff Deputies say they found computer evidence of more possible victims tied to the 55-year-old.

If you’re a parent, what can you do? Jones says parents need to make sure their child is comfortable with peers and trusted adults.

“Signs of someone being overly interested in your child, or trying to isolate them, encouraging secrecy, or encouraging conversations too mature for a child’s development age,” said Jones.

Jones said parents should be asking their child about their safety with trusted adults in all environments.

“I think we hear a lot of times where kids say they voiced they didn’t like their parents’ partner or I voiced how this person just made me feel uncomfortable, but I think sometimes as adults if they don’t hear anything egregious, they kind of dismiss it. And so being able to actually recognize and if they are expressing uncomfortable uneasy feelings, taking that and respecting that,” said Jones.

Signs of abuse can vary so it’s important to pay attention and check in with your child regularly.

“With child sexual abuse we know that it leads to physical, mental health symptoms, so for instance there can be behavioral changes. So, there could be loss of appetite, withdrawal, isolation, changes in sleep habits,” Jones said.

What you learn at the advocacy center are the signs of abuse include anxiety, depression, physical evidence and more — all signs’ parents need to make a deep connection with their child.

The family advocate said if a child does disclose abuse of any kind to remain calm.

“We don’t want to flood the child with questions and have this really strong reaction. Remain as calm and quiet as possible. Allow the child to speak. Allow the child to use their own language. Don’t interrupt them. Use affirmative language. Show that you are listening to them,” said Jones.

Finally, report any abuse to the police.

Creating an open line of communication is also recommended by telling your child, ‘You can talk to me about anything,’ or a counselor.

Abuse can be reported by calling the intake hotline at 855.444.3911 or going online to the Michigan reporting system which can be found at michigan.gov.

As for the suspect tied to the child sexual abuse charges, Beauchamp is at the Ottawa County Jail on a $500,000 bond. He’s expected in court later this month to determine if there’s enough evidence to stand trial.