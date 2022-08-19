GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — We’re rolling into the weekend with another back-to-school event. This time families will get to enjoy outdoor roller skating while picking up resources for the school year.

Black Impact Collaborative is hosting the back-to-school event Roll Bounce GR from 1 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

It will be held in the north parking lot of New Hope Baptist Church, located on 130 Delaware St. SW.

It’s the second time the group has offered the recreational activity to the public, citing a great success last year during a Juneteenth celebration.

“One of our missions for the Black Impact Collaborative is to spread Black joy. We think spreading Black joy is creating opportunities for us to do something recreational and this is one of those things. It’s also the last hurrah before the kids go back to school,” a member of BIC, Senita Lenear said.

It will feature a DJ, food trucks and vendors who will offer health, wellness and educational resources to help kids and their parents be successful this year.

Skates will be provided and are free to rent. The rink can hold up to 100 people. If you have a group of 10 or more people, you can reserve a time slot here for a maximum of two hours.

The weekend will end on Sunday with free haircuts, hairstyles, school supplies and more which will be offered by Endless Opportunities, a program that connects middle and high school students with professionals in various career fields.

This event is from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. at Baxter Community Center.