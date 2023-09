GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Rock band Fall Out Boy will play a show in Grand Rapids next year.

The band will play Van Andel Arena on March 26, according to a Thursday release from the arena.

It’s all part of Fall Out Boy’s So Much for (2our) Dust tour, which will also feature Jimmy Eat World, Hot Mulligan and Games We Play.

The presale starts at 9:30 a.m. on Sept. 13, according to the release. General ticket sales open at 10 a.m. on Sept. 15 at VanAndelArena.com.