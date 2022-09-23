GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids will kick off a fall tradition this weekend with Oktoberfest celebrations.

“The whole focus of this is to try and bring a little of the Oktoberfest from Munich, which started in 1810, to West Michigan. We’re just trying to give a little bit of that feeling of a large Oktoberfest but in a small West Michigan way,” event organizer William Johnson said.

Many of the same traditions are returning, but there’s at least one change you can expect: Vendors will only accept cash and credit card payments. That’s different than years past, when people purchased tokens to buy food and drinks.

There will be opportunities to taste a variety of German beers and wines, though you have to purchase a ticket for that part of the event.

There are also activities for the kids, including bouncy houses. Plus, there will be live entertainment from local bands and choirs. The dachshund dash is also making a comeback for the second year. It will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday.

The festival will be at Riverside Park. Gates open at 3 p.m. Friday and noon Saturday. Entry is free, but you will have to pay for the wristband is required to enter the beer tent. Learn more about Oktoberfest at its website.