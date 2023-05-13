GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Hundreds of people got help Saturday to get prior convictions off their record.

The event took place this afternoon at the Kroc Center in Grand Rapids. The city sponsored the event, where lawyers volunteered their time to help people eligible under the state’s new Clean Slate laws.

It helped people begin the process of moving on from crimes that they have paid their dues for.

Our crews heard from attendees and organizers about what it means to the people getting the assistance.

“I waited seven years to get this off my record. Some of them are already expunged but it’s definitely worth it — it’s paperwork,” said Heather Syrek. “I can finally progress in life.”

“This is a day when people come in feeling bound and they leave feeling free. You know? And then they can make a change in their lives,” said Brandon Davis, director of oversight and public accountability with the city.

Some offenses are expunged automatically. You can check your record on the expungement assistance page on the Michigan website.