GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — An upcoming event in Grand Rapids will help high school students explore a career in the health care industry.

The Health Care Careers Expo will showcase a variety of health care careers. It’s happening Wednesday, April 19 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Kent Career Technical Center on Beltline Avenue.

The expo is being put on by the West Michigan Health Careers Council of West Michigan Works! and the Kent Intermediate School District.

Event organizers say many of the careers that will be showcased can be accessed right after high school.

“Some of the jobs that are going to be highlighted by our employers include things like certified nurse aids, pharmacy technicians, medical assistants, patient care technicians, even roles in areas like environmental services, or food and nutrition are really, really good starting points in the industry,” Trevor Meir with West Michigan Works! said. “These employers are becoming really invested in their employees, helping them work their way upwards into other career opportunities higher up the ladder.”

Corewell Health, Trinity Health and University of Michigan Health West are among the employers taking park. More information can be found at wmihealthcareers.org.