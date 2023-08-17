An event for The Job Post in Grand Rapids. (Courtesy)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids-based nonprofit Guiding Light is hosting a business expo that’s all about connecting businesses and job seekers.

“When I’m out in the community, a lot of folks don’t know what The Job Post is exactly, or Guiding Light for that matter,” Nick Bowlby, operations manager at The Job Post, said.

Bowlby said The Job Post is a revenue stream for Guiding Light much like Goodwill stores are for Goodwill Industries. He said employment is an important part of sobriety.

“We have many, many success stories of people who have come through our program and found a job, as that’s a real key component of long-term sobriety,” he said.

Bowlby says the group wants to invite local business members to learn about The Job Post and Guiding Light, meet the staff and talk about their staffing needs.

The Job Post Business Expo will be held Aug. 23 from 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. inside Guiding Light at 255 S. Division Ave. near Bartlett Street.