GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Public Museum is holding two events this week that will give people the chance to learn more about space.

On Wednesday, the museum will host a presentation with Dr. Brent J. Bos, who has spent the past 25 years studying the field of planetary exploration. Bos will talk about his career exploring the vastness of space as well as explain future missions to other planets as well as more astronomical advances.

Then on Saturday, GRPM will be holding an astronomy night where people will get the chance to observe the sky through telescopes and also enjoy space-related activities with educators from Grand Valley State University who are familiar with the subject.

The event with Bos is slated for Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. in the Meijer Theater. Saturday’s will begin at 8:30 p.m. in the Veen Observatory.