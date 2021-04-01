Experts offer advice on finding solutions to affordable housing

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — As affordable housing continues to be an issue in West Michigan, experts are offering advice to people on what resources are available to help.

They say the main problem is that there are not enough housing options available and because of that rent prices have gone up.

However, community leaders say there are things that both individuals and the community can do to work toward solving this problem for good.

“If a child knows they have a place to sleep at night, that’s going to do wonders for them to be able to go to school the next day, be able to pay attention in school and not worry about, oh wow, whose house am I going to sleep at tonight? What couch am I going to be on tonight? Where’s my mom going to be where’s my dad going to be?,” said Eric Brown, the finance and real estate director for LINC UP.

LINC UP is an organization that connects people to resources in the West Michigan community.

“Being able to have a secure place at home just contributes to education, income, where people live and the schools that they go to, all those things are interrelated,” said Brown.

Brown says on a corporate level, people need to get paid more.

“Challenging that the businesses that are attracting a lot of this growth in our area to the region, challenge them on paying their employees a livable wage,” said Brown.

He says individually, many can get more involved.

“I also think the individual will be challenged to challenge the governments to stop looking so much along our district lines, but look at this problem at a more regional type of issue,” said Brown.

“Get connected into the system,” said Ryan Kilpatrick, the executive director of Housing Next.

Kilpatrick says higher construction costs are also leading to higher rent prices.

“Building new homes is more expensive than it’s ever been,” said Kilpatrick.

Ultimately, these two say it’s a job for everyone to work together in finding a solution.

“We really need to recognize in the system that we’ve got to focus on all three of those things: supply, stability and subsidies in order to make sure that every family is stably housed,” said Kilpatrick.

Another tip when looking for affordable housing is to make sure your rent does not exceed 30% of your income.

More information about LINC UP and Housing Next can be found online.