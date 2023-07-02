GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Thousands of people are injured by fireworks around the Fourth of July every year. Most of them are kids and teens.

A new report released this week by the U.S. Consumer Producer Safety Commission found 11 deaths and more than 10,000 injuries nationwide were related to fireworks in 2022.

In Grand Rapids this weekend, two fires were sparked by fireworks. One fire early Friday morning caused significant damage to a house on Dickinson Street in southeast Grand Rapids. It forced the homeowners to temporarily move out, GRFD Battalion Chief Mark Noorman said.

It’s a problem fire departments see every year, sometimes leading to tragedy.

“Even (from) something as simple as sparklers,” Noorman said. “Little kids, they’ll grab those. They’re very hot. Just burn injuries, explosion injuries, things in the eyes due to them.”

Also adding to fears lately — the long stretch of dry weather raising the fire risk.

“Remember that it’s been dry,” Noorman said. “I know we got a little rain, but it has been dry. Every day we get fireworks fires related to them, due to grass fires, structure fires, stuff like that if you’re doing them too close to the house.”

“With the grass being dry, the leaves being dry, if fireworks are being shot into the trees, they can catch the trees on fire,” he added.

Prevention is easy by following a few steps. Before lighting your firecrackers, keep plenty of space around you and make sure everyone is a safe distance away, Noorman said. If the fireworks don’t go off, don’t relight them.

Never let kids play with them either.

“It’s just bad,” Noorman said. “Every year it seems like we get fires due to it. The burns kind of hit home. Usually it’s little kids trying to play with fireworks, and you never like seeing that.”

In Kentwood, Jake’s Fireworks has safety tips posted at the checkout line.

“We know from experience from the wildfires it only takes a spark, and we don’t want to be the people who spark it,” David Mengel, an employee at the store, said.

Mengel put it simply: “The biggest caution is, use caution.”

“Don’t drink and shoot,” he said. “Kind of common sense. Most of these tips are very common sense.”

Always place fireworks on a hard, level surface. Keep a bucket of water nearby as well, Mengel said.

“Plenty of water available to douse the product after it gets done because some of the product gets hot and stays hot for a while and can reignite if it’s not completely exhausted,” he said.

Put on some safety goggles if you’re sparking them. When you’re done, stay back.

“Pay attention to space you don’t want to accidentally shoot into the crowd or your neighbor’s house because fire’s always a concern,” he said.

The National Safety Council also recommends the following additional safety measures to keep your Fourth of July happy and safe.