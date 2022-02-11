Expert: Talk with kids about the dangers of vaping

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Vaping among youth is at the forefront of Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and Spectrum Health’s Tobacco and Nicotine treatment efforts.

“We know that nicotine is very harmful to the developing brain,” said Caitlin Schucker, a tobacco treatment specialist at Spectrum Health.

On Thursday night, the groups held a virtual seminar to discuss efforts parents and the community can make to help prevent their children from vaping. Shucker joined the WOOD TV Live Desk Friday morning to highlight some of those specific efforts that can be made immediately.

“Really just sitting down and having those conversations with your youth. We know it is never really too early to do so. The average age of trying a tobacco product in Newaygo county was actually 11 years old,” said Schucker.

Shucker added that the most important factors when talking to your child about vaping are withholding judgement and not focusing on consequences resulting from their actions.

In terms of specific resources to use, Shucker mentioned one specific website discussed during Thursday night’s virtual seminar. My Life, My Quit was created by the same group that created the adult Michigan tobacco quit line. Shucker ended by saying they have specially trained coaches who work with teens on helping them quit vaping.

