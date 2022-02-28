Expert: Take a break from ‘information overload’

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Many people, including teens and children, are concerned with the conflict in Ukraine. So, how do you make sure they are not overwhelmed with what’s happening?

Christy Buck, executive director of the Mental Health Foundation of West Michigan, says that it’s important to be aware of what your kids are hearing.

Listening to reports about high gas prices and war while feeling your own anxiety can be stressful for children. Buck also recommends taking a break yourself.

She also talked about the change of the seasons and how many people are excited about the upcoming spring weather, but not everyone is feeling hopeful. Buck says that we need to notice when someone is not acting like themselves for two weeks or longer and start a conversation about what you’re noticing. She suggests providing resources like the National Suicide Prevention hotline.

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1.800.273.8255

“We know that talking to someone on the phone can be that piece of the pie that can help someone get the hope, get that feeling that there is somebody out there that I can talk to,” Buck said.