GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Now might be a good time fill your gas tank up.

“It’s not a bad idea to hedge your bets. Prices probably won’t go a whole lot lower,” said Patrick De Haan, the head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Some of the lowest priced stations right now in West Michigan are in the 3.70s. If you can fill up for somewhere in the 3.70s, I would say pull the trigger just in case.”

Analysts predict another price hike could be coming at the pump, but De Haan said it likely won’t be as bad as we’ve seen in the past couple of months.

“Even if we do see a hike, it’s not going to be kind of the full blown hikes that we saw back in May and June, where prices were going up 50 and 60 cents. This would instead be a hike to maybe 3.99 a gallon or so,” he said.

The national average price at the pump is $3.91 a gallon, while the average in Michigan is $3.93 a gallon, according to gasbuddy.com.