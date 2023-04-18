GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — During Autism Acceptance Month, a college professor explains the importance of highlighting abilities amid a disability you can’t see.

Connie Sung, an associate professor of rehabilitation counseling at Michigan State University said Autism Acceptance Month is important to highlight what people with developmental disabilities can do, and challenge misconceptions.

When hiring people with different abilities, Sung said employers should be aware of their hiring practices. This includes how they post job descriptions, the interviewing processes, and retention practices. She said providing different training and support will not only help people with disabilities, but will allow for a more inclusive environment.

The biggest thing people should keep in mind is to treat others with respect, Sung said. She suggested that when in doubt, it’s best to ask, rather than assume, and treat everyone the way they want to be treated.