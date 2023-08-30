GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — For the Labor Day weekend, John Ball Zoo will host a three-day celebration known as Meerkat Mania.

Events run 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday through Monday, according to a Wednesday release from the zoo.

The zoo said the celebration will feature plenty of live music, with performances from JP & The Energy and Caitlin Cusack on Saturday, Mama’s Hot Sauce and Roots Vibrations on Sunday and Rusty & the Razorblades and Olivia Vargas on Monday.

There will also be animal activities, special cuisine, steel drum performances and story times with Circle Theatre each day, according to the release.

Organizers say it’s all about spotlighting John Ball Zoo’s sustainability mission, as the zoo’s meerkat exhibit was the first zoo habitat in the world to receive a Sustainable SITES initiative certification.

You can learn more about Meerkat Mania and grab tickets on the zoo’s website.