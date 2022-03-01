Experience GR hires new VP of engagement and inclusion

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Experience Grand Rapids has hired Jordoun Eatman as its new vice president of engagement and inclusion.

Eatman comes to the role after six years working with the City of Grand Rapids where his job was to change and address policy to make Grand Rapids a more equitable and welcoming place. He said in this new role he will work on the cultural side of things to make sure Kent County is a place of belonging for everyone who lives and works here.

He said everyone wants to see themselves reflected in their community and this is a chance to not just bring new voices to the table but allow people to tell their own story. Eatman started as the new vice president of engagement and inclusion on February 7.