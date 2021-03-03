Experience GR encourages people to take a staycation

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Experience Grand Rapids is encouraging people to take a staycation during the next couple of months.

Officials with the organization say it’s a great way for the hospitality industry to get back on its feet because of the pandemic.

Throughout March and April, hotel guests can get 25% off their second night of stay at participating locations. Roughly 10 hotels in Grand Rapids are taking part.

Officials say more than 80% of people plan to travel during the next six months, which is a 16% increase since mid-January.

“We’ve been talking a lot about the restaurants and helping them recover from the impacts of the pandemic, but our other aspects of the hospitality industry and the hotels specifically have also been impacted,” said Janet Korn, the senior vice president of Experience Grand Rapids. “So, this is a really great way to take your family on a little trip close to home and also help the community and all of the people that are employed in the hospitality industry that would like to get their jobs back.”

More information and a full list of participating hotels can be found online.