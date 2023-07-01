GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — If you are looking for a bite to eat in downtown Grand Rapids, you might want to check out the Grand Rapids Foodie Fest at Calder Plaza.

The festival started Friday and features around 30 different food vendors with food like seafood boils, tacos, mini pancakes, pineapple bowls and more. There is also live entertainment, a beer garden and merchant vendors.

This was the second year of the Foodie Fest. The event goes from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday and on Sunday, the last day of the festival, it goes from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The founder of the festival, Amanda Hadd, said Grand Rapids Foodie Fest is a great way to show people diverse kinds of food in the Grand Rapids area and bring people together over their love of food.

“A lot of times, we find ourselves traveling to Detroit or Chicago for like the taste of Chicago and I’m like why can’t we have that here? So this is pretty much the taste of Grand Rapids here essentially, so I just wanted a way to really showcase some of the food vendors and food businesses we have here in the area,” Hadd said.

Grand Rapids Foodie Fest plans to have a pop-up event on Aug. 12 from noon to 6 p.m. at Richmond Park. It will be a Back to School Bash with school supply giveaways for students from kindergarten to 12th grade, and there will be food vendors, bounce houses, face painting and more at the event.