Ex-Rockford police lieutenant charged for making false report to police

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A former Rockford police lieutenant has been charged for making a false report to police in December 2021.

Aaron Michael Sawyer, 38, of Grand Rapids, has been charged with a misdemeanor for making a false report to police on Dec. 9, 2021.

Sawyer is scheduled to be in court on March 15.

He was previously charged with failing to stop at the scene of a property damage accident that happened Dec. 9, 2021 hit-and-run crash near Hudsonville.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said one of the cars, a black Ford Explorer, drove away before deputies arrived on the scene. Investigators were later able to identify Sawyer as the driver.

He was placed on administrative leave and later resigned from his position.

He was the subject of a Target 8 investigation in 2015 after he was arrested for speeding and drunken driving. Sawyer was accused of driving twice the legal limit. He pleaded guilty to drunk driving and did not receive any jail time.

At the time of the 2015 incident, Sawyer served as a police sergeant at the Rockford Department of Public Safety. He was promoted to lieutenant in 2017.