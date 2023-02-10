GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The trial for the former Grand Rapids police officer who shot and killed Patrick Lyoya last year has been rescheduled to October.

Christopher Schurr’s defense team moved Friday morning to adjourn the trial. The trial is now scheduled for Oct. 24, the prosecutor confirmed to News 8.

It had been set for March 13, but lawyers on both sides and observers were skeptical that would happen as appeals were filed and dealt with.

An undated photo of Patrick Lyoya courtesy family.

Schurr shot and killed Lyoya, 26, after pulling him over on April 4, 2022. Video shows Lyoya try to run away from Schurr and the two grapple over Schurr’s Taser. Schurr, on top of Lyoya and trying to hold him down, ultimately shot Lyoya once in the head. Prosecutor Chris Becker charged Schurr with second-degree murder, saying the killing was not justified.

Schurr’s attorneys allege he acted in accordance with Grand Rapids Police Department policy and in self-defense. They asked the court to throw out the case, but a judge ruled the question should be put to a jury. Further appeals are expected.

Lyoya’s family is suing Schurr and the city, claiming excessive force and a violation of his constitutional rights. Schurr’s attorneys have also asked that the civil lawsuit be tossed, citing qualified immunity. The Lyoya family attorneys have until March 6 to respond to the motion to dismiss.