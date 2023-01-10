Chris Schurr in a Grand Rapids courtroom for the end of his preliminary hearing on Oct. 31, 2022.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The attorneys for a former Grand Rapids police officer charged with murdering Patrick Lyoya last spring have asked the court to throw out the case.

The Monday motion to quash Chris Schurr’s bind-over to the 17th Circuit Court and dismiss the charge against him argues that a lower court was wrong to move the case forward, saying that Michigan law allows police officers to use deadly force to stop someone from fleeing and to effect an arrest and that Schurr acted in self-defense.

“The district court erred in its legal findings related to the raised defenses, and the government’s evidence presented at the preliminary examination failed to provide disputed facts that

would leave any question open for a jury to decide or support a finding that Officer Schurr committed a crime,” the motion, which News 8 obtained from Schurr’s attorneys, states.

An undated photo of Patrick Lyoya (Courtesy of Lyoya family)

Schurr, of Grandville, is charged with second-degree murder in Lyoya’s death. Video shows that Schurr pulled Lyoya over on April 4, 2022, and that Lyoya then ran away from him. There was a struggle that included Lyoya grabbing Schurr’s Taser. Schurr ultimately shot Lyoya in the back of the head, killing him. Lyoya was 26.

A Kent County District Court judge in October sent Schurr’s case on to circuit court for trial, saying that it should be up to a jury to review all the evidence and decide whether or not Schurr reasonably believed his life was in danger.

The motion to dismiss the case was not unexpected. Schurr’s attorneys had said they would appeal the bind-over.

Lyoya’s family has filed a civil lawsuit against Schurr and the city of Grand Rapids, alleging excessive force.

News 8 reached out to Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker Tuesday afternoon seeking comment on the motion to quash but did not immediately hear back.