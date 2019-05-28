Ex-CEO from GR who stole nearly $1.4M gets prison

Copyright by WOODTV - All rights reserved

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — An ex-CEO who stole nearly $1.4 million from the Grand Rapids company she led will spend up to three years in prison.

A federal judge Tuesday sentenced former Hilco Technologies CEO Darci Shillington to 36 months in prison for wire fraud and aggravated identity theft.

Shillington admitted to wiring $1,277,750 from Hilco's bank account to her own bank between May 2017 and September 2017. She tried to cover up the crimes by faking invoices and documents to make it look like the money went to buying equipment for Hilco.

Authorities say Shillington used $587,813.99 of the ill-gotten money to pay to buy a "lavish" house in the 9400 block of Bryndale Way NE in Ada. When the bank asked where the money came from, Shillington said Hilco bought back her company stock, and she faked a letter from a board member to back it up.

Shillington's crimes left Hilco short of cash to pay actual suppliers, who eventually contacted the company to complain. Hilco uncovered the scheme in September 2017 and called the FBI.

Federal court records show in January, Shillington agreed to plead guilty to wire fraud and aggravated identity theft and repay Hilco the $1,397,450 she took. That included giving up a home in Ada and a condominium in Palm Desert, California. In turn, prosecutors agreed to drop the money laundering and bank fraud charges.

U.S. Attorney Andrew Birge said while Shillington's crime targeted a business, it hurt people.

"Darci Shillington earned a salary that most people would be thrilled to have; but she just had to have more. She took advantage of suppliers, jeopardized the company's stability, and in turn put the jobs of the company employees at risk," Birge stated in a Tuesday news release.

As part of Tuesday's sentencing, the judge ordered Shillington to pay $399,386 in restitution.

Shillington is free on bond until she's assigned to a prison facility. Once she's finished her prison sentence, Shillington will remain on probation for two years.