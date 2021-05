GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Crews with the Grand Rapids Fire Department were on the scene of a water rescue along the Grand River Sunday.

It happened around 4 p.m. near the Fulton Street bridge. Crews were called to assist after a boat overturned, they said.

Authorities said everyone on the boat was able to get out of the water safely.

Additional details were not immediately known. News 8 is working to learn more.