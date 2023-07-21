GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Alongside the nation, the Grand Rapids community is mourning the passing of legendary singer and musician Tony Bennett. He was 96 years old.

Edye Evans Hyde is the founder and director of Ebony Road Players, a Grand Rapids theater company that works to inspire and educate the West Michigan community with theater productions that focus on the Black community.

News 8 sat down with Hyde to hear the story of when she met Bennett.

“He made things better,” Hyde said. “Just by his singing and how kind he was.”

It was the late ’90s, and Hyde was in Los Angeles visiting a friend. She herself was — and still is — a jazz singer.

“I went out to California to meet with a friend,” Hyde said. “And this friend introduced me to another friend.”

That friend happened to be a backup singer for Annie Lennox.

Hyde never anticipated what would happen next.

“What she did is, she said, ‘If you want to come to the Grammy Awards, because that’s going on this weekend, I will get you in,'” Hyde explained with a smile. “She gave me a name tag that said I was doing hair and makeup for Annie Lennox. It was bizarre. … But then after the Grammys, there was an after-party.”

In her mink coat, dressed to the nines, Hyde headed to the after-party.

“I kind of snuck into the after-party, and the first person I met is Tony Bennett,” she said. “I just had to go over to him and say, ‘I adore you.’ … He said, ‘Oh, well then, we have to get a picture.'”

Sure enough, the two took a picture together.

Edye Evans Hyde met Tony Bennett at a Grammys after-party in the ’90s.

Hyde said it’s a moment she hasn’t forgotten.

“How wonderful is it that he would not just shoo me away as no one,” she said. “He actually, I think he liked his people that liked him, you know?”

Hyde said she’s been a fan of Bennett ever since the jazz singer made a name for himself.

“His career was very long,” said Hyde. “Even when I was young. … What I liked about him later on, of course, is really working with other singers, and just this intergenerational type of approach he had to his music, where everyone loved him.”