Events to honor WWII veterans in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Next month, our country will commemorate 75 years since the end of World War II.

Locally, members of the Greatest Generation will be honored during some events designed to incorporate the entire West Michigan community.

World War two veterans from West Michigan will be honored during these events planned for the first two days of September.

The Greatest Generation Day includes virtual and in-person stories from World War II veterans, guest speakers and even a B-17 Armed Services Flyover.

On Sept. 1, there will be a “In Memoriam and Remembrance Bell” ringing at Ah-Nab-Awen Park starting at 6:30 p.m. This can be viewed virtually on the Ford Museum and Foundation websites.

On Sept. 2 at 6 p.m. a flyover featuring a World War II aircraft will start in Ypsilanti and will fly directly over West Michigan.

“This generation of people is literally the best of us. They are the best that America has ever given us in the history of our country. Those who fought against tyranny, fought against evil and beat that, beat them. And managed to preserve a way of life that has endured ever since,” said Joel Westphal, deputy director of Ford Presidential Museum.

On Aug. 31, there will be a “drive around” event where the public is urged to drive by specific locations like the Veterans Home and assisted living locations.

An itinerary of the events can be found online.