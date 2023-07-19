GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Family Promise of West Michigan will hold its sixth Annual Family Frolic event on Sunday.

The event is at the Grand Rapids Children’s Museum from 6 to 9 p.m. The Family Frolic is an event gives families a chance to talk and learn about homelessness and resources in Grand Rapids.

“Family Frolic is a choose-your-own adventure event that provides an age-appropriate platform to discuss family homelessness,” Family Promise spokesperson Zoe Newmann said. “The event is going to be filled with games, scavenger hunts, we’re even going to have face painting. There’s going to be prizes and a lot for all ages to enjoy.”

She said Family Promise will use the exhibits in the scavenger hunt to demonstrate struggles that families may face, like food insecurity or various financial problems.

Tickets are $18 for adults. Children under 18 get in free. All proceeds go to housing families.