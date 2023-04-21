GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — For those who love to dance, mark your calendars: International Dance Day is Saturday, April 29.

A special event in Grand Rapids will celebrate the day and a local nonprofit is hosting it.

The International Dance Day Celebration featuring Sisters of the Drum is happening Saturday, April 29, at Kids Food Basket at 1300 Plymouth Ave NE in Grand Rapids.

A Whitney Dawn Movement and Coaching event. (Courtesy Whitney Pyles)

Those attending can expect a dance circle with music by Dede Alder and her Women’s Percussion Ensemble.

Organizers describe the event as an “intentionally sober event that will encourage adults to play, dance, and enjoy time in nature and community.”

The event goes from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. and is open to the public. You can read more and RSVP to the event online.