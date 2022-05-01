GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Dozens from the African community in Grand Rapids gathered on Sunday in honor of Patrick Lyoya.

A Glimpse of Africa hosted an event on the southeast side where people could collectively process the shooting together.

Lyoya’s parents spoke briefly, thanking the community for their support during this difficult time.

The Glimpse of Africa event in Grand Rapids on May 1, 2022.

Grand Rapids city leaders at the Glimpse of Africa event on May 1, 2022.

The Glimpse of Africa event in Grand Rapids on May 1, 2022.

Several city and county leaders were there, including Sen. Winnie Brinks, D-Grand Rapids, Grand Rapids City Manager Mark Washington, Mayor Rosalynn Bliss and Grand Rapids Police Department Chief Eric Winstrom.

Bliss said there’s work the city has to do internally and with the community, but she’s confident they have already started that work.

Winstrom said this has been a learning experience. He went on to say he released information as soon as he thought he could. He said going forward getting that information out sooner will be a top priority.

“I shouldn’t have to be scared of losing my life here in America when I was promised a better life.” — African refugee community members are expressing their concerns and grief to city officials and other attendees. — @WOODTV pic.twitter.com/dzdQHy54iT — Brennan Prill (@WxBrenn) May 1, 2022

Several refugees and members of the African community also took the floor to share how they feel about the shooting. The conversation became tense at times.

Many said they’re disappointed to have this happen after escaping war-torn countries. They say there needs to be change in city and police policy.