Eric DeLong, GR deputy city manager since 1999, announces retirement

Eric DeLong, who has served as the deputy city manager of Grand Rapids since 1999, has announced his retirement. (courtesy Grand Rapids)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids deputy city manager has announced his retirement.

Eric DeLong first began working for Grand Rapids in 1995. He was promoted to deputy city manager in 1999, a position he’s held since. He’s served three city managers and was the acting city manager twice. In a press release Tuesday, Grand Rapids announced his plans to retire in early 2022.

“It has been an honor to help Grand Rapidians achieve their vision for what their city could become,” DeLong said in the release. “My wife, Sharai, and I treasure this community and call it home.”

The city praised DeLong’s work in the release, including his role in the Vital Streets program, River for All and the development of medical mile.

“Eric is one of the hardest working people I know, and his commitment is reflected not only in the sheer quantity of hours he gives to his work, but also in the excellent quality and consistency of his leadership,” City Manager Mark Washington said in the release. “His expertise in the principles of city management – generally, and the policies and procedures of this City, specifically – is unsurpassed.”

In the coming months, the city will launch a national search to fill his position.