GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — We have enjoyed a beautiful fall but the weather is right on schedule to turn chilly in a hurry, and based on inflation and gas prices these days, paying for our utilities is more challenging than ever.

On Thursday, the Michigan Public Service Commission is holding its Energy Assistance Fair to help everyone concerned about making ends meet learn more about how to cut costs and get help paying for utilities. Representatives from DTE, Consumers, Semco, The Salvation Army and True North will also be there.

Anne Armstrong said this meeting is designed for everyone of all ages and backgrounds who want to find out what financial help is available.

“There’s inflation, we all are seeing the increase in food, transportation (and) childcare costs, and then our energy costs are increasing. Electricity, natural gas, gasoline (and) propane is rising. And so people may be having a hard time managing all the changes and the increases… so we want to make sure that if you’ve never had to get help before that, it’s okay,” she said.

Armstrong added that thousands of Michigan residents get energy assistance every year and encourages residents to attend the fair to learn more about how to get help paying their bills.

The event will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday at the West Michigan Works Office at 215 Straight Avenue NW.