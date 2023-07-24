GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — John Ball Zoo has released another group of endangered butterflies into the wild.

The zoo has been working to restore the population of Mitchell’s satyr butterfly, a small brown butterfly that is federally endangered. This butterfly is found in the Great Lakes region.

“(The Mitchell’s satyr butterfly) relies on specific wetland habitats, which are declining due to habitat loss and degradation,” Kaitlyn Kelly, U.S. Fish and Wildlife biologist, said in a press release. “The John Ball Zoo, in coordination with Michigan State University and Kalamazoo Nature Center, have joined the effort to enhance populations of Mitchell’s satyr across Michigan’s range.” Partners at John Ball Zoo provide their expertise to implement managed breeding and rearing techniques to contribute to the recovery of this species.”

Mitchell’s satyr butterfly. (Courtesy of John Ball Zoo)

The Poweshiek skipperling butterfly. (Courtesy of John Ball Zoo)

The zoo says more than 450 butterflies Mitchell’s satyr and Poweshiek skipperling butterflies, another endangered butterfly raised at the zoo, have been released into the wild this year

The zoo said it is raising hundreds of Mitchell’s Satyr caterpillars and expects more to hatch soon. There are also 30 breeding pairs of Poweshiek skipperling and 3,000 eggs at the zoo.

“If John Ball Zoo and our partners weren’t doing this work, these species would be extinct,” Bill Flanagan, conservation manager at John Ball Zoo, said in a press release. “It’s very rewarding to see the butterflies we raised at the Zoo take flight into the wild.”