End of an era: The B.O.B. shuts down for good

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The doors of the B.O.B. in downtown Grand Rapids have closed for good.

The B.O.B. will remain closed for the rest of the week and will not be holding a New Year’s Eve party, it said in a Facebook post. The announcement comes after MiBiz reported all businesses in the nightlife spot would be closing by Jan. 1.

“Out an abundance of caution we have decided to stay closed this week and will not be holding a NYE party,” the Facebook post said. “Nothing about these decisions have been easy. We thank you for your understanding and the contributions you have made in making The B.O.B. what it is.”

Sales are pending for the B.O.B. and the GLC Live at 20 Monroe. The sales are expected to close by mid-January, MiBiz reports.

It is not yet known who is purchasing the buildings, or what they plan to do with them.