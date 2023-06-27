GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A father is urging people to educate themselves about mental health and reach out to help others after his daughter, a Grand Rapids EMT, died by suicide earlier this month.

Audrey Hallatschek, 31, worked for Life EMS and was the mother of two young boys. Her father Dennis Cooper said she loved helping people.

An undated courtesy photo of Audrey Hallatschek.

“She left behind the legacy of two little boys,” Cooper said as he held back tears. “Their life will be changed forever, and not for the better. She loved her two boys, Nicholas and Eric. She loved family. She loved spending time. She contacted me on a regular basis. Maybe not every day, but every other day or so, if nothing else just to say, ‘Hi, is everything OK, Dad?’”

He said being an EMT was his daughter’s passion, one she stumbled into.

“The reason she wanted to be an EMT is there was an accident out front of the restaurant she was working at,” said Cooper. “The person needed CPR. She actually saved this gentleman’s life.”

An Ionia County woman who was hospitalized for mental health problems, who asked to remain anonymous, said Hallatschek was her EMT. She said Hallatschek gifted her a pink rubber ducky on her birthday while she was in the hospital, a kindness she said she’ll never forget. She still has the rubber ducky.

Audrey Hallatschek gave this rubber duck to a patient.

“As a parent, it makes you feel really good that she was doing something she loved,” Cooper said of his daughter. “She took an extra step. She didn’t have to do all that. She could’ve just been there to … do the medical stuff. She stepped beyond that. That says a lot about her.”

Hallatschek died by suicide June 16. Her father said neither he nor her mother had any idea she needed help.

“I am sure there was somebody out there that she had portrayed something to,” Cooper said. “If you have a friend that is portraying that to you, meaning they are saying something that is different than they’ve ever said, get them some help.”

Christy Buck, executive director for the Mental Health Foundation of West Michigan, said stress can play a major role in mental health.

“One thing that puts them at risk is that they are around a lot of stressful situations,” Buck said of first responders. “Stress can bring about anxiety, can bring about depression, which those two mental health disorders really are key to recognizing signs and symptoms to prevent suicide.”

Buck said first responders should take advantage of mental health services provided by their employer, as well as therapy and family support. But she also said communities should offer more resources to educate people on the signs of someone struggling with mental health.

“It’s everyone coming on board to learn signs and symptoms of depression, anxiety, learn what warning signs of suicide are, learn the risk factors, and most of all, learn how to ask the questions to an individual if they are thinking about suicide,” Buck said.

If you’d like to donate to help support Hallatschek’s family and two sons, click here.