Images provided to the Grand Rapids Planning Commission show the proposed Biggby Coffee drive-thru slated for 2910 Eastern Ave. SE in Grand Rapids.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grand Rapids lot that has sat empty for decades will soon get a new shot at business.

Timothy Barker plans to build a new Biggby Coffee drive-thru at 2910 Eastern Ave. SE, just south of 28th Street. On Thursday, the Grand Rapids Planning Commission approved a special land use permit for the drive-thru.

The last business to operate on the 28,622-square-foot property was a Hot N’ Now drive-thru, which closed “probably a few decades ago,” a city planning department employee said. The city ordered the building demolished in 2019.

Barker plans to build an 800-square-foot building on the site to accommodate restrooms and a barista area for creating drinks. The new Biggby Coffee drive-thru will include 10 parking spaces, bicycle parking and a walk-up window for ordering, but no indoor seating.

Barker expects business to peak between 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. with about 150 to 180 vehicles visiting the drive-thru. Traffic is expected to range from five to 40 vehicles per hour during the rest of the day.

When complete, the Biggby Coffee drive-thru is expected to be open from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.