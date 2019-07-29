Empty cellphone store in Grand Rapids broken into

Police investigate after a closed down cellphone store in Grand Rapids was broken into Monday, July 29, 2019.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A close down cellphone store in Grand Rapids was broken into early Monday morning.

The Grand Rapids Police Department told 24 Hour News 8 that around 2:30 a.m. they received an alarm call at the Boost Mobile, located at 1149 Burton Street SE near Kalamazoo Avenue SE.

When officers arrived on scene, they found the glass front door had been smashed. Police didn’t find anyone inside, according to Sgt. Cathy Williams.

It’s unclear if anyone entered the building and it doesn’t not appear anything was stolen, said Williams.

Police said the business had been closed for 60 days.