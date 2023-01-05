GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A hospice service in Grand Rapids has received funding for a program that unites pets with people who need comforting.

Animals can often bring us comfort and now Emmanuel Hospice in Grand Rapids is able to bring that comfort to even more people with a new $5,000 grant for its Pet Visitor Program.

Volunteers with Emmanuel Hospice checked in with News 8 to talk about how the program has grown and its plans for the future.

You can volunteer by visiting the Emmanuel Hospice website.